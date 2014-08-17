Ridgewell rolls, Timbers draw in New England

Benefiting from defender Liam Ridgewell's first career Major League Soccer goal and a strong second-half effort, the Portland Timbers overcame a halftime deficit to earn a road point in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution before 16,409 fans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.



Trailing 1-0 in the 65th minute, Ridgewell intercepted a Revolution pass at midfield and continued to dribble through two New England defenders and into the penalty box before burying a left-footed shot inside the far right post for the equalizer.



With the result, Portland (7-7-10, 31pts) has tallied at least one point in 13 of the last 17 matches and ranks among league leaders with the most points earned (27) in that span. The Timbers also extended their road unbeaten streak against Eastern Conference sides to four consecutive matches (2-0-2) this season, while improving their road points total to 15 (4-5-3 overall), which ranks among the top teams in MLS in 2014.



New England (8-12-3, 27pts) grabbed the lead in the 27th minute as forward Charlie Davies found an inch of space behind the Timbers backline and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts off the far right post.



Ricketts finished the match with five saves as Portland garnered the majority of possession (53 percent) throughout the contest, including 54 percent in the second half.



The Timbers scored what looked to be the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute when midfielder Gastón Fernández connected with a pass from forward Maximiliano Urruti on a breakaway behind the New England defense. Despite appearing level with Urruti when the pass was made, Fernández was judged to be in an offside position and the goal was disallowed. Earlier in the second half, midfielder Diego Valeri fired just wide from the top of the penalty box in the 48th minute as the Timbers opened the final 45 minutes pressing for the equalizer.

Notes:

Defender Liam Ridgewell registered his first career MLS goal and his first goal for the Timbers on Saturday night, tallying the game-tying goal in the 65th minute.

Midfielder Diego Chara made his 107th career MLS start for Portland on Saturday, moving into sole possession of first place as the Timbers MLS career leader in starts. Chara is also the Timbers MLS career leader in minutes played (9,468).

Despite not registering a point on Saturday, midfielder Diego Valeri has registered at least one point in eight of the team's last 12 regular-season matches.

The Timbers have earned at least one point in 13 of the last 17 regular-season matches and rank among league leaders with the most points earned (27) in that span.

Following Saturday's match, the Timbers rank second in the league with 39 goals scored through 24 matches.

Midfielder/forward Darlington Nagbe made his first appearance since July 27 after missing the last two matches due to a knee injury.

Portland's backline of Danny O'Rourke, Norberto Paparatto, Ridgewell and Michael Harrington has started consecutive matches.

The Timbers have come back to register at least one point in 12 of 17 matches (4-5-8) when allowing the first goal this season, the second-best mark in MLS.

Following Saturday's draw, Portland is 2-0-2 on the road against Eastern Conference teams this season and 2-0-1 when playing in the Eastern time zone.

With the draw, the Timbers recorded their first road point (0-1-1) when trailing at the half away from home in 2014.

Portland's 23 second-half goals ranks second overall in the league.

Release from Portland Timbers.

