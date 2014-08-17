Ridgewell rolls, Timbers draw in New England

Benefiting
from defender Liam Ridgewell's first career Major League Soccer goal and a
strong second-half effort, the Portland Timbers overcame a halftime deficit to
earn a road point in a 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution before
16,409 fans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.
Trailing 1-0 in the 65th minute, Ridgewell intercepted a Revolution pass at midfield and continued to dribble through two New England defenders and into the penalty box before burying a left-footed shot inside the far right post for the equalizer.
With the result, Portland (7-7-10, 31pts) has tallied at least one point in 13 of the last 17 matches and ranks among league leaders with the most points earned (27) in that span. The Timbers also extended their road unbeaten streak against Eastern Conference sides to four consecutive matches (2-0-2) this season, while improving their road points total to 15 (4-5-3 overall), which ranks among the top teams in MLS in 2014.
New England (8-12-3, 27pts) grabbed the lead in the 27th minute as forward Charlie Davies found an inch of space behind the Timbers backline and slotted a shot past goalkeeper Donovan Ricketts off the far right post.
Ricketts finished the match with five saves as Portland garnered the majority of possession (53 percent) throughout the contest, including 54 percent in the second half.
The Timbers scored what looked to be the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute when midfielder Gastón Fernández connected with a pass from forward Maximiliano Urruti on a breakaway behind the New England defense. Despite appearing level with Urruti when the pass was made, Fernández was judged to be in an offside position and the goal was disallowed. Earlier in the second half, midfielder Diego Valeri fired just wide from the top of the penalty box in the 48th minute as the Timbers opened the final 45 minutes pressing for the equalizer.
