Free rides Monday on Portland's MAX trains

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

TriMet says rides are free Monday on the MAX light rail system through the Portland area.

The transit agency says on its website, "MAX riders: It's been a rough week. As a small 'thank you' for your patience through last week's disruptions, we're offering free rides on all MAX lines all day Monday, August 18."

Maintenance, hot weather, a derailed car and accidents have all caused MAX delays.

