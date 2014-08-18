Free rides Monday on Portland's MAX trains

TriMet says rides are free Monday on the MAX light rail system through the Portland area.

The transit agency says on its website, "MAX riders: It's been a rough week. As a small 'thank you' for your patience through last week's disruptions, we're offering free rides on all MAX lines all day Monday, August 18."

Maintenance, hot weather, a derailed car and accidents have all caused MAX delays.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.