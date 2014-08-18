Blazers owner Paul Allen donates $500K to gun initiative - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers owner Paul Allen donates $500K to gun initiative

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, WA (AP) -

A campaign seeking to expand gun sale background checks has received a $500,000 donation from Portland Trail Blazers owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The donation to Initiative 594 posted on the state's Public Disclosure Commission website Monday afternoon.

I-594 would require background checks for all gun sales and transfers in Washington state, including at gun shows and private sales. Under the measure, some exemptions would exist, including gifts within a family and antiques. Supporters have now raised nearly $4 million, and one donor has pledged an additional $530,000.

A rival campaign, Initiative 591, would prevent the state from adopting background-check laws that go beyond the national standard, which requires the checks for sales by licensed dealers but not for purchases from private sellers. That campaign has raised just over $1 million so far.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.