Little League coach gives emotional speech after team's elimination

A Rhode Island Little League coach delivered an emotional speech to his players in the wake of his team's elimination in the Little League World Series on Monday night.

"We got down to the nitty gritty, we're one of the best teams in the world. Think about that for a second -- the world!" said Dave Belisle, the coach of Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Belisle's team lost to Chicago 8-7.

His speech was posted on dozens of websites across the country by Tuesday morning.

"I'm getting to be an old man, I need memories like this, I need kids like this. You're all my boys. You're the boys of summer," he said.

WATCH: Rhode Island coach inspires team after elimination

