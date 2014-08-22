Take a look at Portland's 15 newest murals

Artists from Oregon and around the world are painting more than a dozen murals on public spaces around Portland this week.

It's all part of Forest for the Trees, a non-profit public mural project that promotes public visual expression.

You'll find the new murals at the following locations:

521 SE Taylor St

2121 SE 6th Ave

2137 NE Alberta St

1823 NE Alberta St

4703 N Albina Ave

2700 NE 82nd Ave

5824 NE Sandy

3602 NE Sandy

716 NE Lawrence Ave

5224 SE 26th Ave

1301 SE Grand Ave

840 SE 3rd Ave

2306 SE Morrison St

916 SE 34th Ave

425 SE 11th Ave

For more information, visit http://www.forestforthetreesnw.com/murals/.

