Chase, standoff ends in Milwaukie man's arrest

A traffic stop in Clackamas County led to a brief chase and an hours-long SWAT standoff on Sunday night.

The standoff started around 6 p.m. after a Clackamas County deputy tried to stop a pickup truck, but its driver refused to stop.

After driving down a dead-end street, the driver took off on foot and went into an apartment at Southeast 90th Avenue and Jannsen Road.

The people inside the apartment managed to escape, and the SWAT team was called in to help take the suspect into custody.

Deputies later identified him as David Oroke, a 43-year-old man from Milwaukie.

Oroke was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on several outstanding arrest warrants, including driving under the influence, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

