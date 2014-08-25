Robber points gun at clerk during Hazel Dell store robbery

Clark County deputies are looking for someone who robbed the El Pueblito Mexican Store at 7817 NE Highway 99 on Sunday night.

The robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. when police said a man with a gun entered the market as the female employee started to close up shop. He pointed the gun at her, forced her to the register and made her open it.

The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Deputies describe the man as black with a medium height and medium build. He wore a black sweatshirt with writing on it during the robbery, and also had a black mask covering his face and a black handgun.

