Oregon homeless man accepts Miley Cyrus' MTV award

Jesse accepts the award for Video of the Year from Jimmy Fallon on behalf of Miley Cyrus on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2014, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A year ago, Miley Cyrus ignited a media inferno with her twerking and tongue wagging at the MTV Video Music Awards. She created a stir again this year, but for a different reason, and it didn't even involve her taking the stage.

In comparison to last year, Cyrus was more like Mother Teresa when her "Wrecking Ball" video was named as the best of 2014. She stopped short of the stage, instead sending a young man who identified himself as Jesse to accept the moon man trophy on "behalf of the 1.6 million runaways and homeless youths in the United States who are starving, lost and scared for their lives right now."

Jesse told The New York Times that he's homeless and originally from Oregon, but recently had been living on the streets of Hollywood.

Cyrus, 21, appeared to be near tears as Jesse, read a speech: "I've survived in shelters all over this city. I've cleaned your hotel rooms. I've been an extra in your movies. I've been an extra in your life. Though I may have been invisible to you on the streets, I have a lot of the same dreams that brought many of you here tonight."

Jesse's speech called attention to the large population of homeless young people in Los Angeles.

"The music industry will make over $7 billion this year, and outside these doors are 54,000 human beings who have no place to call home. If you want to make a powerful change in the world right now, please join us and go to Miley's Facebook page. A dream you dream alone is only a dream, but a dream you dream together is reality."

Cyrus later posted an Instagram photo with Jesse, calling him "my favorite dude ever."

