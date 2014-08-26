Biologists hoping to fit Oregon's wandering wolf with new collar - KPTV - FOX 12

Biologists hoping to fit Oregon's wandering wolf with new GPS collar

By The Associated Press
Oregon's famous wandering wolf, OR-7, file image from USFWS Oregon's famous wandering wolf, OR-7, file image from USFWS
Surveillance photo of one of OR-7's wolf pups. File image from USFWS. Surveillance photo of one of OR-7's wolf pups. File image from USFWS.
GRANTS PASS, OR (AP) -

Biologists trying to put a new GPS tracking collar on Oregon's famous wandering wolf, OR-7, could be camping out in the southern Oregon Cascades for weeks before they are successful.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist John Stephenson says the upcoming operation involves setting out leg-hold traps with padded jaws in likely locations, then checking every morning to see if a wolf has stepped into one - a process that could take weeks.

OR-7 became famous as his GPS collar showed him trekking across Oregon and Northern California before finding a mate last winter in the southern Oregon Cascades and having pups.

Now his battery is running out.

Biologists want to learn more about his family's movements, so they plan to fit OR-7 with a new GPS collar.

