I.K. Kim takes lead at Portland Classic

I.K. Kim birdied the first four holes on the back nine Thursday and finished with a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in the Portland Classic.

The South Korean player birdied seven of the first 13 holes and closed her afternoon round with five straight pars. She won the last of her three LPGA Tour titles in 2010.

Amelia Lewis and Jennifer Song were a shot back in ideal conditions at Columbia Edgewater.

Anna Nordqvist, a two-time winner this year, was another stroke back at 67 along with Mina Harigae, Julieta Granada, Laura Diaz, Alison Walshe, Emma Jandel and Paula Reto.

Juli Inkster, making her 28th appearance in the event at age 54, topped the group at 68. She won the 1999 tournament to wrap up a Hall of Fame spot.

Pettersen looks for third win in Portland

Defending champion Suzann Pettersen looks to make tournament history as the headliner in the LPGA Portland Classic starting Thursday at Columbia-Edgewater Country Club.

The 33-year-old Norwegian hopes to join Nancy Lopez as the tournament's only three-time champion. Pettersen won the Portland tournament in 2011 and 2013. Lopez claimed her titles in 1985, 1987 and 1992.

Pettersen rallied with a final-round 5-under 67 to defeat Stacy Lewis by two strokes in the 2013 Portland tournament.

The Portland Classic, renamed after Safeway dropped out as its title sponsor after an 18-year stint, started in 1972 and is the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA Tour.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.