Two Portland pizzas ranked among the 101 best in the U.S.

Two of the best pizza in the U.S. are made in southeast Portland, according to one popular food website.

The Daily Meal has released its picks for the 101 best pizzas in America.

The annual ranking took 700 pizza places around the country into consideration. A panel of 77 judges made the final recommendations.

Apizza Scholls in southeast Portland had Oregon's highest-ranking pizza with its "Apizza Amore" pie, a Margherita pizza with cured pork shoulder.

That Portland pizza ranked 19th on the list.

Ken's Artisan Pizza, also in southeast Portland, made the list for its Margherita pizza, coming in at number 88.

America's best pizza, according to The Daily Meal, can be found at Frank Pepe in New Haven, CT.

For the complete list, go to thedailymeal.com.

