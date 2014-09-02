Your back-to-school photos - KPTV - FOX 12

#FOX12FirstDay

Your back-to-school photos

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Students in Oregon and Southwest Washington are headed back to school! Get your picture featured here by using the hashtag #FOX12FirstDay.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.