Former PSU football player files $5 million lawsuit over concussion

Former Portland State linebacker Zach Walen has filed a $5 million suit against Portland State, the NCAA and Oregon Health & Science University claiming he was not treated properly for a concussion.

The lawsuit alleges that Walan suffered a blow to the head in a game on Sept. 1, 2012, but that Portland State failed to recognize the injury. Walan's family took him to the hospital when they noticed that something was amiss.

The suit claims that Portland State then cleared Walan to play even though he had not passed the required tests, and ongoing symptoms eventually forced him to withdraw from school.

The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Portland State told the Associated Press in an email that the university had not been served but officials were aware of the lawsuit and would review the allegations.

