Help the CCA and enter to win a 2014 MINI Cooper - KPTV - FOX 12

Video

Help the CCA and enter to win a 2014 MINI Cooper

Posted: Updated:

Here's your chance!

Go to joyrx.org/miniraffle to buy a raffle ticket for your chance to win a MINI Cooper!

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.