Friday Night Lights Preview: Central Catholic, Jesuit square off in 'Holy War'

Football season has arrived, and FOX 12's Friday Night Lights has you covered for all things high school football.

Tag #FOX12FNL in your posts on Twitter and Instagram on Friday night, and we may show your photo on the air on FOX 12.



Friday Night Lights will also have highlights from the following games -- it all starts at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 12:



Central Catholic at Jesuit

Oregon City at West Linn

Tualatin at Westview

South Medford at Sunset

Aloha at Cleveland

Glencoe at Lincoln

Southridge at Lake Oswego

Mountain View At Wilsonville

Reynolds at Madison

Estacada at Valley Catholic

Banks at North Marion

Chiawana at Camas

Eisenhower at Evergreen

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

