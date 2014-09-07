Conditions perfect for big Oregon wine yield, early harvest

Oregon's Dundee Hills suffered from late rains last year that impacted the quality of wine in one of Oregon's most productive regions.

Not this year.

Vintners in the Willamette Valley say the conditions have so far been perfect, and early September has given white-grape growers a chance to start harvesting early.

The Statesman Journal reports the first picking of the state's famous pinot noir grapes isn't far behind.

Stoller Family Estate vineyard manager Robert Schultz says Oregon's hot summer and the mild conditions for ambient yeast on the grapes themselves combined to forecast a strong early harvest.

At Sokol Blosser, the vineyard has begun harvesting grapes for its sparkling wine offerings.

