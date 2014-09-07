Timbers rally to tie Earthquakes 3-3

Kalif Alhassan scored in the 86th minute to give the Portland Timbers a 3-3 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

Alhassan tied it a minute after Chris Wondolowski scored his second of the game for San Jose.

Portland (8-8-11) moved into sole possession of the fifth and final playoff position in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Vancouver. San Jose (6-10-0) is eight points behind the Timbers.

San Jose took a 2-0 lead on goals by Wondolowski in the 21st minute and Cordell Cato in the 48th. Alvas Powell countered for Portland in the 54th, and Liam Ridgewell tied it in the 74th.

