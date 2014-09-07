Mariota piles up Oregon records, Ducks move up to No. 2

Marcus Mariota keeps piling up records at Oregon. What he'd really like to collect is wins.

After Oregon's 46-27 victory over then-No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday, the Ducks are an early favorite for one of the spots in college football's first playoff. As a result of the victory, Oregon climbed a spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 2 - and earned 16 first-place votes from the media panel.

Mariota threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Ducks to four straight touchdowns in the second half. With the performance, he also solidified himself as a Heisman Trophy front-runner.

The three scoring passes gave him 69 for his career at Oregon, surpassing Darron Thomas (66) on the school's list.

