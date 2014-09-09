Vandals smash dozens of car windows in SE Portland

Dozens of people in Southeast Portland's Woodstock neighborhood woke up to find their car windows smashed out Tuesday morning.

While roaming the neighborhood, FOX 12 counted as many as 35 cars with broken windows between S.E. 45th and 52nd Avenues.

This is the latest in a string of car vandalism cases on Portland's east side. In the past year, there has been a high number of vandalisms in both Northeast and Southeast Portland.

Neighbors have found hundreds of slashed tires, smashed windows and damaged convertible tops. In many cases, dozens of cars were damaged in one night, like what happened overnight Tuesday.

Police have not said whether they have any idea who is responsible for the crimes and they have not made any connection between Tuesday's vandalisms and any previous cases.

