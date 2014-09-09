Portland police looking for missing man who might be in danger - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police looking for missing man who might be in danger

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who was last seen Sunday morning.

Officers say Joseph Sizemore was last seen driving his red Ford Focus on Washougal River Road in Skamania County. Sizemore's car has an Oregon trip permit in the back window.

Sizemore's family said he never made it home to N.E. Halsey Street in Portland.

Family members are worried about Sizemore's well-being because of his mental state.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

