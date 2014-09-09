Police: Woman broke into home and bit victim, said it was a 'zombie game'

Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been arrested after breaking in to a house, pushing a woman down the stairs, pulling her hair, biting her on the face and telling her victim she was playing "the zombie game."

Coos County sheriff's Sgt. Pat Downing told The World newspaper that Jessica Rocha broke into the home in coastal city of Lakeside early Monday. He says she was drunk and likely high.

Downing says there is no definite explanation for the zombie reference. He says Rocha had property with a sticker that referenced a video game featuring zombies. Deputies also speculate she may have been influenced by a scarecrow contest in the area.

She is held on $77,500 bail and faces arraignment Monday on multiple charges, including assault. There is no immediate record that she has a lawyer.

