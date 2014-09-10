Man found dead at Beaverton apartment complex

Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment Wednesday morning in Beaverton.

Police said they responded to the Birch Pointe Apartments on Cornell Road early Wednesday morning after getting a call about a gunshot.

When they got there, officers searched several apartments and found a man dead outside.

Police said they were working with the Major Crimes Team to investigate the man's death. They haven't released the victim's name or age, or said whether he lives at the apartment complex.

Though police haven't publicly identified a suspect, they said the public is not in danger.



