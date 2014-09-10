Man found dead at Beaverton apartment complex - KPTV - FOX 12

Man found dead at Beaverton apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment Wednesday morning in Beaverton.

Police said they responded to the Birch Pointe Apartments on Cornell Road early Wednesday morning after getting a call about a gunshot.

When they got there, officers searched several apartments and found a man dead outside.

Police said they were working with the Major Crimes Team to investigate the man's death. They  haven't released the victim's name or age, or said whether he lives at the apartment complex.

Though police haven't publicly identified a suspect, they said the public is not in danger.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.