Your weekend football TV guide for Sept. 13-14

KPTV.com has your football viewing guide for some of the best matchups on the gridiron this weekend. Oregon State fans will have to wait a week, as the Beavers have a bye.

FRIDAY

Friday Night Lights

FOX 12, 10:30 p.m.

North Medford and Canby square off in an early-season showdown between two top-10 6A teams. Tune in for highlights from games from all over Oregon and southwest Washington.



SATURDAY



Wyoming at No. 2 Oregon

Pac-12 Network, 11 a.m.

The Ducks, ranked No. 2 in the country, look to continue their winning ways when the Wyoming Cowboys come to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are coming off last weekend's most heavily hyped matchup, a 46-27 victory over then-No. 7 Michigan State. Wyoming is 2-0 on the season with close wins over Montana and Air Force.

No. 6 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina

CBS, 12:30 p.m.

The weekend's only game between two Top 25 teams features a pair of schools from the SEC. Georgia looked dominant in a 45-21 beating of then-No. 16 Clemson, while South Carolina rebounded to win last week, following a 52-28 week one rout by Texas A&M.

No. 9 USC at Boston College

ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Trojans hit the road after taking down Stanford in a dramatic showdown in southern California last weekend. USC travels across the country to Boston College looking to go 3-0 under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Tennessee at No. 4 Oklahoma

ABC, 5 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Sooners take on an unbeaten SEC opponent when the Tennessee Volunteers arrive in Oklahoma. The heavily favored Sooners got the best of the SEC in last year's Sugar Bowl, beating Alabama 45-31.

No. 12 UCLA at Texas

FOX 12, 5:15 p.m.

UCLA will be looking to make a statement against the Longhorns of Texas on Saturday. UCLA is still ranked No. 12 in the country, but the Bruins have fallen five spots in the rankings following two straight closer-than-anticipated contests. Texas looks to rebound after a 41-7 drubbing by BYU last week.

SUNDAY

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

CBS, 10 a.m.

Not many people saw New England's loss to Miami coming. And the Patriots will have to win on the road if they're going to avoid an 0-2 start to the NFL season. They'll also have to beat a former teammate -- current Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel.



Seattle Seahawks at San Diego Chargers

FOX 12, 1 p.m.

Russell Wilson and company got off to a roaring start with a week one victory over the Packers. Now, the defending champs travel to San Diego to take on the Chargers, who are looking to bounce back from their season-opening loss to Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

CBS, 1 p.m.

It does not look good for Kansas City, who will be missing two starts on their defense ... heading into Denver ... against Peyton Manning.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

NBC, 5 p.m.

Stunned by the Buffalo Bills in week one of the NFL season, it only gets more difficult for the Chicago Bears as they take on the 49ers in San Francisco.

