New Batmobile is armed and ready

The Batmobile has come a long way from flashing lights and tail fins.

On Wednesday night, the world got an official look at the newest version of Batman's ride, and it's more of a tank than a car.

Zack Snyder, director of the upcoming "Batman v Superman," released an image of the militarized machine on Twitter. With double guns in the front, it's one of the more weaponized versions the movies have ever seen.

Some fans think the double-barreled hood ornaments might be a bit much for a superhero who isn't supposed to use guns.

But there are still plenty who think this version is very cool.

"Allow me to take a moment to marvel in #zacksnyder 's vision of the #batmobile for #batmanvsupermandawnofjustice," musician Chris Daughtry posted on Instagram. "He is the KING of comic book movie visuals."

Snyder's picture has been retweeted more than 13,000 times.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg and Laurence Fishburne, is scheduled to premiere on March 25, 2016.

© 2014 Cable News Network.Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.