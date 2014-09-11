Blazers owner Paul Allen joins Ebola fight

Microsoft co-founder and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen has announced he is expanding his efforts to help fight the Ebola outbreak in Africa with a $9 million donation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allen's donation Thursday to the CDC Foundation will be used to build and equip emergency operations centers and train staff in the three most affected countries.

In August, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced a $2.8 million gift to the American Red Cross to provide equipment, train workers and produce education materials in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

His foundation also set up a $100,000 matching grant program through GlobalGiving to encourage others to help stop the virus.

In Seattle, the owner of the Seattle Seahawks is best known for its contributions to sports and culture, but like his friend and former partner, Bill Gates, Allen has also made significant charitable contributions to medical research and education.

