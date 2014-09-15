Portland officer uses Taser on teen during disturbance; case under review

A Portland Police officer used a Taser on a 16-year-old boy accused of resisting arrest and the caught-on-camera confrontation is now under official review.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance, including property damage and threats of a shooting, just after midnight Sunday near North Philadelphia Avenue and Ivanhoe Street.

Officers received a report of nine people involved in the disturbance, though a police report states a large crowd of 20-30 had gathered at the scene. Officers attempted to place a 16-year-old in handcuffs, but investigators said a struggle ensued.

A sergeant deployed a Taser "to overcome the subject's active aggression, including his choking the female officer involved in the struggle," according to a Portland Police Bureau release.

The teen was placed in handcuffs after one cycle of the Taser, according to investigators. Two officers and a sergeant received minor injuries during the struggle.

The teen suspect, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital due to a high heart rate, according to a police report, before being booked in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen faces charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assaulting a public safety officer, harassment, attempted strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

Police said several people in the area were "very hostile" toward officers, including the teen suspect's brother, 20-year-old Giovanni Gurule.

Gurule was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.

Videos of the incident were posted on Facebook on Sunday. Portland Police acknowledged the videos and released a 41-page report on the incident.

According to those documents, officers said the situation "had the makings of a riot."

The police reports state the teen suspect cursed at officers, refused to calm down and became more violent as the struggle went on. He's accused of attempting to punch one officer in the face, connecting with a punch to another officer under her right eye and also choking the officer he punched.

An officer reported being "very concerned about the very hostile crowd of 20 to 30 people who had gathered around," according to the police report.

The officer reported using a Taser because "other force options, such as pepper spray or asp, were not appropriate given the close quarters struggle."

The suspect was told approximately three times to "get on the ground or you're going to get Tased," according to the police reports, but he did not comply and the stun gun was used.

Police reports indicate the initial response was due to a 911 caller reporting a group of young people, who seemed to be intoxicated, throwing her decorative fence in the street, cursing at her and yelling about shooting someone.

Police said the mirror of a nearby SUV had also been smashed by the group.

The Portland Police Bureau required all uses of physical force be documented and investigated by a supervisors. Chief Mike Reese has also asked that the Professional Standards Division review the entire incident.

Portland police have also asked anyone with video or information about the case to contact the Independent Police Review Division at www.portlandonline.com/auditor/?c=26646.

By Monday, both the teen and his brother had been released from police custody.

