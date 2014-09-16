Man's body recovered from SW Washington lake

A Lewis County sheriff's officer says the Thurston County sheriff's dive team has helped recover the body of a 51-year-old Winlock man from a southwest Washington lake.

The man was swimming with a friend when he disappeared Sept. 2.

Chief Deputy Stacy Brown said Monday that dive team members used a submersible device with a camera to locate the body in 65 feet of water in Mayfield Lake in the Mossyrock area.

The man's body was found between a cliff wall and a log, about 25 feet away from where he was last seen. He had been jumping off a 30-foot cliff into the water.

Brown says there's no sign of foul play. The man's name has not yet been released.

The witness told officers he heard his friend hit the water, but when he turned around, he couldn't see the man. A water rescue team and firefighters searched unsuccessfully.

