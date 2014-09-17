Urruti scores twice, Timbers beat Olimpia 4-2

Maximiliano Urruti scored two goals and the Portland Timbers beat Honduran club Olimpia 4-2 in a CONCACAF Champions League match Tuesday night.

Will Johnson and Rauwshan McKenzie also scored for the Timbers, who are making their first appearance in the premier club tournament for the North and Central American and Caribbean region. Portland qualified as Major League Soccer's Western Conference champion last year.

After Urruti's first goal in the 11th minute, Kevin Alvarez Hernandez tied it for Olimpia in the 20th.

Romell Quioto's goal just before the half gave Olimpia a 2-1 edge, but Urruti and McKenzie scored in second half for the victory.

In their first group-stage CCL match, the Timbers beat Guyana's Alpha United FC 4-1.

The defending Honduran Liga Nacional 2014 Clausura champion Olimpia has beaten Alpha United twice in the group stage.

The Timbers play Olimpia again on Oct. 21 in Honduras.

