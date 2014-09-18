Where will FOX 12's Friday Night Lights be this week?

It's another action-packed week of high school football Friday night.
Here's where FOX 12 will be on the ground and in the air.
FOX 12:
Sherwood vs. Tigard
Westview vs. Southridge
Sunset vs. Jesuit
Century vs. Beaverton
West Linn vs . Lake Oswego
Grant vs. Benson
Franklin vs. Wilson
Gresham vs. Barlow
Evergreen vs. Heritage
AIR 12:
Scappoose vs. Gladstone
Hillsboro vs. La Salle Prep
Canby vs. Lakeridge
Parkrose vs. Milwaukie
Clackamas vs. David Douglas
Central Catholic vs. Oregon City
