Where will FOX 12's Friday Night Lights be this week? - KPTV - FOX 12

Where will FOX 12's Friday Night Lights be this week?

Posted: Updated:
SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) -

It's another action-packed week of high school football Friday night.

Don't forget to tag #FOX12FNL in your social media posts -- we'll pick the post of the night every week and show it on Friday Night Lights at 10:30 p.m.

Here's where FOX 12 will be on the ground and in the air.

FOX 12:

Sherwood vs. Tigard

Westview vs. Southridge

Sunset vs. Jesuit

Century vs. Beaverton

West Linn vs . Lake Oswego

Grant vs. Benson

Franklin vs. Wilson

Gresham vs. Barlow

Evergreen vs. Heritage

 

AIR 12:

Scappoose vs. Gladstone

Hillsboro vs. La Salle Prep

Canby vs. Lakeridge

Parkrose vs. Milwaukie

Clackamas vs. David Douglas

Central Catholic vs. Oregon City

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.