Puppy stolen from Humane Society found at SE Portland home

A puppy stolen from the Oregon Humane Society has been found.

Marlowe, a two-month-old female Australian shepherd-pit bull mix, will be reunited Thursday with her foster parent and the adopter who was waiting to meet her before she was stolen.

Portland police officers acted on a tip Wednesday night and recovered the dog in southeast Portland. Oregon Humane Society employees accompanied police to a home in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area and positively identified the dog as Marlowe.

Marlowe was stolen from the shelter last week. The theft was discovered as a potential adopter was waiting to see Marlowe at the shelter, located at 1067 N.E. Columbia Blvd. According to OHS workers, the dog was in a locked kennel located off the shelter lobby. They believe the thief was "determined," because along with the padlocked kennel, they got into an area protected by an electronic card lock accessed by staff and volunteers.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

