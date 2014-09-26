St. Helens H.S. evacuated following discovery of 'homemade explosive device'

St. Helens High School was evacuated Friday morning after a staff member discovered what was described as a "homemade explosive device."

Evacuated students and staff were being transported to Columbia City Elementary School while police investigate.

St. Helens Chief of Police Terry Moss said officers determined the device could be a legitimate explosive, so the Oregon State Police bomb squad was responding to the school.

Police said a student is in custody and being questioned about the device.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.