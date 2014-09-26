Handmade Bike and Beer Festival mashes up two of Portland's favo - KPTV - FOX 12

Handmade Bike and Beer Festival mashes up two of Portland's favorite things

Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Handmade Bike and Beer Festival is Sept. 27-28 at Hopworks Urban Brewery.

The event features custom bike frame builders showing off their handmade bicycles, plus local brewers pouring hand-crafted beers.

For more information, visit http://hopworksbeer.com/bikeandbeerfest.

