Where will Friday Night Lights be this week? Take a look at our list of games and watch Friday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 12.

Don't forget to tag all of your photos in social media with #FOX12FNL for a chance to be our post of the night.

Big Game

West Salem at South Salem

Featured Game

Astoria at Scappoose

FOX 12

Barlow at Clackamas Sandy at Parkrose Canby at Tigard Glencoe at Century Grant at Wilson Cleveland at Lincoln SW Washington Heritage at Skyview Evergreen at Camas Battle Ground at Mountain View

AIR 12

Beaverton at Westview Southridge at Sunset Jesuit at Aloha St. Helens at Hillsboro Putnam at Liberty Centennial at C. Catholic

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.