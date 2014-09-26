Where will Friday Night Lights be this week? - KPTV - FOX 12

Where will Friday Night Lights be this week?

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Where will Friday Night Lights be this week? Take a look at our list of games and watch Friday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 12.

Don't forget to tag all of your photos in social media with #FOX12FNL for a chance to be our post of the night.

Big Game

West Salem at South Salem

Featured Game

Astoria at Scappoose

FOX 12

Barlow at Clackamas

Sandy at Parkrose

Canby at Tigard

Glencoe at Century

Grant at Wilson

Cleveland at Lincoln

SW Washington

Heritage at Skyview

Evergreen at Camas

Battle Ground at Mountain View

AIR 12

Beaverton at Westview

Southridge at Sunset

Jesuit at Aloha

St. Helens at Hillsboro

Putnam at Liberty

Centennial at C. Catholic

