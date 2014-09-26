Where will Friday Night Lights be this week? Take a look at our list of games and watch Friday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 12.
Big Game
West Salem at South Salem
Featured Game
Astoria at Scappoose
FOX 12
Barlow at Clackamas
Sandy at Parkrose
Canby at Tigard
Glencoe at Century
Grant at Wilson
Cleveland at Lincoln
SW Washington
Heritage at Skyview
Evergreen at Camas
Battle Ground at Mountain View
AIR 12
Beaverton at Westview
Southridge at Sunset
Jesuit at Aloha
St. Helens at Hillsboro
Putnam at Liberty
Centennial at C. Catholic
