Car prowlers arrested near Angel's Rest Posted: Saturday, September 27, 2014 8:00 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2014 9:21 PM EDT

Brian Peoples. Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Offce Kristina Yurick. Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Chelsea Knight. Photo: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Three people have been arrested after officials from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office caught them actively breaking into cars on the Columbia River Highway near Angel's Rest.



During the investigation, multiple people returned from hiking in the area and reported their vehicles had been broken into.



Brian Peoples, 37, Kristina Yurick, 42, and Chelsea Knight, 20, were arrested, according to a news release.



Peoples and Yurick were both booked into Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges and outstanding arrest warrants. Knight was later released without being charged.



The initial investigation led to the search of a hotel room at Motel 6 in Troutdale. The search warrant also extended to a vehicle seen leaving the area. During the search, multiple stolen items were recovered, including a loaded firearm. Officials also found methamphetamine.



Prior to the execution of the search warrant, another man, Michael Llanos, was seen running from the hotel room and was arrested on outstanding warrants and additional charges.



Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect more charges and arrests.



