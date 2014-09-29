Gas leak shut down Highway 99W in Dundee - KPTV - FOX 12

Gas leak shut down Highway 99W in Dundee

Posted: Updated:
DUNDEE, OR (KPTV) -

Highway 99W in Dundee was closed Monday due to a gas leak near the town's newly built fire station. 

A backhoe severed a 2-inch service line. 

The road was re-opened after more than an hour. However, by 5 p.m., police said drivers were still experiencing severe delays. 

Drivers were advised to use Highway 240 for all traffic around Dundee.

There were no injuries reported. 

NW Natural Gas repaired the line and reported no service interruptions to customers. 

Police said the necessary evacuations were made, and there was no other danger to surrounding homes or businesses. 

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.