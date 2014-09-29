Gas leak shut down Highway 99W in Dundee

Highway 99W in Dundee was closed Monday due to a gas leak near the town's newly built fire station.

A backhoe severed a 2-inch service line.

The road was re-opened after more than an hour. However, by 5 p.m., police said drivers were still experiencing severe delays.

Drivers were advised to use Highway 240 for all traffic around Dundee.

There were no injuries reported.

NW Natural Gas repaired the line and reported no service interruptions to customers.

Police said the necessary evacuations were made, and there was no other danger to surrounding homes or businesses.

