Supervalu, Albertsons disclose new data breach

The parent companies of the Supervalu and Albertsons supermarkets say they have uncovered another breach of their computer networks, potentially compromising data from consumers.

The companies say that in late August or early September, malicious software was installed on networks that process credit and debit card transactions at some of their stores. Albertsons says the malware may have captured data including account numbers, card expiration dates and the names of cardholders. Supervalu says it believes most of its stores were not affected.

The company said it will offer 12 months of identity protection services to anyone whose information might have been compromised. More information on the breach can be found here.

Supervalu supplies information technology services for Albertsons, Acme, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's and Star Market stores. It sold those stores to Cerberus Capital Management in 2013.

The companies disclosed a data breach in August, and they say the two incidents are separate.

