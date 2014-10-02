Third suspect charged in connection with October home invasion robbery

A third suspect has been charged in connection with an attack and robbery at a home in southeast Portland in October, police said Monday.

Police were called out to the area of Southeast 25th and Franklin Street at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on the report of a robbery and assault at a home on the 3300 block of Southeast 25th Avenue by three men with guns.

According to court documents, a man and a woman said they were in bed when they heard banging on their front door. The man got out of bed and saw three men kicking in the door.

The victims told police the suspects assaulted them and held them at gunpoint while stealing items from the house, including an iPhone, wallets and a laptop.

Investigators said the suspects left the area in a vehicle.

Police said they used the "Find my iPhone" app to track down the suspects in a motel parking lot in Clackamas County.

Officers arrested Robert McCollum, 25 and James David Mack, 41 on robbery, burglary and assault charges.

Using a palm print from the front door of the home, a criminalist identified the third suspect as Gregory Crumpler, whom police located and arrested March 5.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.