I-5 northbound fully reopens after excavator hits overpass - KPTV - FOX 12

I-5 northbound fully reopens after excavator hits overpass

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An excavator being hauled on a flatbed was knocked off the trailer when it struck an Interstate 5 overpass in southwest Portland on Thursday morning.

The excavator blocked two lanes of I-5 northbound at Capitol Highway, and as a result, a big backup formed to the south. 

The freeway fully reopened by 10:40 a.m.

At this point, it's unclear if the Capitol Highway overpass sustained any structural damage.

