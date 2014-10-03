Police: Two men left 'naked and bloody' after attack by homeless men

A group of homeless people camp out near the site of the attack

The alleged attack happened on the west end of the Burnside Bridge

Police said two people were attacked and robbed of everything they had on them, including their clothes, on the Burnside Bridge early Friday morning.

The alleged attacks happened on the west side of the bridge around 2 a.m. Somebody called 911 to report two men who were "naked and bloody."

When officers arrived, the two men told police one of the robbery suspects had a box cutter that he used to cut one of the victims. They said the suspects demanded their wallets, cell phones and clothes.

Police said not long after the alleged attack, the suspects tried to rob two other people who walked by.

None of the victims were seriously hurt.

Police said the suspects ran underneath the bridge, where officers were able to catch up with them and take them into custody.

