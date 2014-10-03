Arizona upsets No. 2 Oregon again, 31-24 - KPTV - FOX 12

Arizona upsets No. 2 Oregon again, 31-24

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

Terris Jones-Grigsby scored the tiebreaking touchdown with 2:54 left, plowing into the end zone from a yard out, and Arizona stunned Oregon once again with a 31-24 victory Thursday night over the second-ranked Ducks.

True freshman Nick Wilson ran for a pair of touchdowns and caught another for the Wildcats (5-0), who have won their first five games for the first time since 1998. It was the second straight season that an unranked Arizona team upset the Ducks (4-1).

With his team trailing 24-14 going into the final quarter, Oregon's Matt Wogan made a 21-yard field goal. Marcus Mariota then hit Keanon Lowe with a 9-yard scoring pass to tie it with 8:21 left.

With Arizona driving downfield, the Ducks sacked quarterback Anu Solomon on third-and-8, but Tony Washington was called for unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Wildcats a first down.

A pass interference call got Arizona closer for Jones-Grigsby's go-ahead touchdown.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

