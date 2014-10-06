Bomb-making materials found at vacant Beaverton apartments

FILE PHOTO: Back on Sept. 5, a fire ripped through the Albert's Apartments on Farmington Road. Small explosives were found at the same property Monday.

A construction crew found bomb-making materials at a vacant apartment complex on Farmington Road in Beaverton on Monday.The Portland Police Bureau's bomb squad headed to the scene, and officers closed off the intersection of 139th Avenue and Farmington Road.

The bomb squad eventually found several small explosive devices and removed them.

The apartment complex in question is the Albert's Apartments, which was damaged by a two-alarm fire just last month.

Thirty people were displaced by the fire, which trapped several people inside their units because the smoke was too thick for them to leave. Five people were eventually rescued from three third-story units.

The fire left all 12 units of the apartment complex uninhabitable.

Police said arsonists were behind the fire, but there is "no connection" between the arson investigation and the explosive devices that were found Monday.