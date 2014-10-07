Portland Police Chief Mike Reese announces retirement

Larry O'Dea, the next chief of the Portland Police Bureau

Portland Police Chief Mike Reese announced his retirement Tuesday.

Reese sent a tweet prior to a noon news conference, saying his retirement is effective Jan. 2.

"It has been an honor to serve as a police officer and as chief," he wrote.

Mayor Charlie Hales introduced Larry O'Dea as the next chief of police. O'Dea is currently the assistant chief of operations in the Portland Police Bureau.

Reese, who has a wife and three daughters, became the city's police chief in 2010 after Mayor Sam Adams fired chief Rosie Sizer.

Within months, he was thrust into the limelight as the city and its police force dealt with Occupy Portland and hundreds of demonstrators setting up camp in downtown parks.

Reese, a native of Portland who graduated from Roosevelt High School, joined the bureau in 1994 and served as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain and commander prior to becoming chief.

O'Dea has been part of the Portland Police Bureau since 1986. He has been a uniformed patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, as well as serving as assistant chief of services and assistant chief of operations.

A statement from Mayor Charlie Hales' office Tuesday said, "It will be the first smooth transition between chiefs in two decades."