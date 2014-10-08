Bend man accused of punching wife, killing puppy

Police say a man who became angry with his wife at a transient camp in Bend punched her in the face and killed a pit bull puppy she was holding.

Police arrested 23-year-old Bret Vincent Barton on Monday and jailed him on charges of domestic violence assault and animal abuse.

KTVZ reports the 22-year-old woman had injuries to her face but did not require treatment at a hospital.

During the assault, police say Barton took the 6-week old puppy from her and threw it against a nearby metal electrical box. It died of a fractured skull.

