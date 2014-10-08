Bend man accused of punching wife, killing puppy - KPTV - FOX 12

Bend man accused of punching wife, killing puppy

By The Associated Press
Bret Barton, Deschutes County Jail booking photo Bret Barton, Deschutes County Jail booking photo
BEND, OR (AP) -

Police say a man who became angry with his wife at a transient camp in Bend punched her in the face and killed a pit bull puppy she was holding.

Police arrested 23-year-old Bret Vincent Barton on Monday and jailed him on charges of domestic violence assault and animal abuse.

KTVZ reports the 22-year-old woman had injuries to her face but did not require treatment at a hospital.

During the assault, police say Barton took the 6-week old puppy from her and threw it against a nearby metal electrical box. It died of a fractured skull.

