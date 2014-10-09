Valeri scores twice, Timbers beat Earthquakes 3-0

Diego Valeri scored twice and Donovan Ricketts had his fifth shutout of the season to help the Portland Timbers beat San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Portland (11-9-12) moved into the fifth and final playoff position in the Western Conference, two points ahead of Vancouver. Portland has two games left and Vancouver three.

Rodney Wallace opened the scoring in the 41st minute, taking a pass from Darlington Nagbe and blasting a 10-yard shot past goalkeeper Jon Busch. Wallace five goals this season, three in the last two games.

Valeri converted a penalty kick early in the second half for his 10th goal. Portland was awarded the kick when Wallace was fouled in the penalty area. Valeri capped the scoring in the 74th minute, knocking in the rebound after Busch stopped Wallace's shot.

Adam Jahn had San Jose's best chance in the 85th minute, but his shot hit the crossbar.

Portland also beat San Jose (6-14-11) 2-1 on Saturday in California.

