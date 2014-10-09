Clark County sheriff asks for helping solving 40-year-old cold case

Detectives in Clark County hope the public can help them solve a decades-old murder that may be connected to a missing person case in Portland.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of two women were found in the Dole Valley area and they haven't been able to identify one of them.

Detectives think the body might be that of Martha Morrison, who went missing in 1974.

The unidentified body is that of a woman, 17 to 23 years old, 5'2" to 5'5" tall, with long, dark brown, wavy hair, a description that matches the then 17-year-old when she went missing.

Morrison grew up in Lane County and went to Jefferson Junior High School and Roosevelt High School. She also went to Corvallis Farm School for a short time and was reported to be a runaway.

By 1973 or 1974 Morrison was living in Phoenix and enrolled in the Job Corps, where she met a man with whom she moved to Portland in August 1974.

The man said Morrison left their Portland apartment after an argument in September 1974 and never returned.

Morrison, whose mother was deaf, was fluent in American Sign Language. She also played guitar, sang, and read tarot cards.

Anyone who knew Morrison or the male friend she lived with is urged to call the Clark County Sheriff's Cold Case Unit at 360-397-2036 or email coldcase@clark.wa.gov.

