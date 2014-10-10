Wilsonville jewelry burglars escape after I-5 chase

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a Wilsonville jewelry store.

Deputies said the break-in happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday at Wilsonville Diamond in the Town Center shopping center on Wilsonville Road. Investigators said the alleged burglars stole jewelry from the store but it wasn't immediately clear how much it was worth.

A witness told deputies he was getting some food at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant when he heard breaking glass. He reported seeing a gray SUV with two people inside and two people outside, at least one of whom entered the jewelry store through a broken window.

A deputy spotted the suspects' SUV on Interstate 5 and began chasing after it. Deputies pursued the vehicle to the area of the I-5 interchange with I-205. Deputies said they stopped chasing when the SUV started driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-5.

Deputies said they were still looking for the SUV, described as a gray 1994 Nissan Pathfinder with Oregon license plates 662GGE in connection with the alleged burglary. The SUV has peeling paint and a missing spare tire.

Anyone with information should call 911.

