TriMet debuts the first of 30 new buses - KPTV - FOX 12

TriMet debuts the first of 30 new buses

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Known as the 3300 series, the new TriMet buses are hitting the streets right after the 3200 series debuted in the spring. The new buses have the same look but with new improvements under the hood.

The two main differences between the 3300 series and the 3200 series are the electronic cooling package and super capacitor. The super capacitor replaces two of the four batteries and will help start the engine which will improve battery life, vehicle reliability and reduce labor.

Bus operators had a hand in improving the operating experience with recommendations in ergonomics including a smaller steering wheel and easier to reach switches.

Riders will experience the same features they're enjoying in the latest buses:

Next generation GPS/tracking system for better customer information

Air conditioning for added comfort

Low floor boarding for easy access

Exterior "porch light" above the front and back door

Easy-to-clean vinyl seats and interior surfaces with an anti-microbial finish

Automatic stop announcements

Once all of the new 3300 buses are in service, TriMet's fleet will be 85 percent low floor accessible and 95 percent will have air conditioning.

The new 3300 series will replace some buses that were bought in 1990, continuing TriMet's focus of taking the oldest buses off the road.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.