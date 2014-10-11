TriMet debuts the first of 30 new buses

Known as the 3300 series, the new TriMet buses are hitting the streets right after the 3200 series debuted in the spring. The new buses have the same look but with new improvements under the hood.

The two main differences between the 3300 series and the 3200 series are the electronic cooling package and super capacitor. The super capacitor replaces two of the four batteries and will help start the engine which will improve battery life, vehicle reliability and reduce labor.

Bus operators had a hand in improving the operating experience with recommendations in ergonomics including a smaller steering wheel and easier to reach switches.

Riders will experience the same features they're enjoying in the latest buses:

Next generation GPS/tracking system for better customer information Air conditioning for added comfort Low floor boarding for easy access Exterior "porch light" above the front and back door Easy-to-clean vinyl seats and interior surfaces with an anti-microbial finish Automatic stop announcements

Once all of the new 3300 buses are in service, TriMet's fleet will be 85 percent low floor accessible and 95 percent will have air conditioning.

The new 3300 series will replace some buses that were bought in 1990, continuing TriMet's focus of taking the oldest buses off the road.

