Oregon Zoo lion cubs have been named

After more than 10,700 votes, the month-old lion cubs at the Oregon Zoo now have names instead of numbers. The voting drew national attention this past week and now Kya's cubs will be known as Hasani, Mashavu and Niara.The male of the litter, previously known as cub No. 6, will go by Hasani, a Swahili name meaning "handsome."Cub No. 7 will now be known as Mashavu, Swahili for "chubby-cheeked."Lastly, cub No. 8 was named Niara, a Swahili name meaning "one with high purpose.""Mom and the cubs continue to do well," said Laura Weiner, senior keeper for the zoo's Africa section. "The little ones are all walking around and exploring. They still look like little fluff balls, but they are feisty and energetic."The cubs, born Sept. 8, are the first offspring for Kya and Zawadi Mungu, the cubs' father. In about five weeks, once the cubs are strong and steady on their feet and if the weather is warm enough, the animal-care staff will evaluate whether the cubs are ready for their public debut.