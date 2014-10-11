Woman gouges eyes of attempted rape suspect to escape Astoria attack

Astoria police are crediting a 28-year-old woman with thinking on her feet and gouging the eyes of a man who they say was attacking her.Police say the woman was walking alone when Jose Cubas Reyes jumped out from behind bushes, knocked her to the ground and started choking her. He tried to sexually assault the woman and she was unable to get away – until she gouged his eyes, police say. A woman who was nearby said she heard screaming.

“I had just gotten off work and was sitting on my porch,” Dakota Adams told Fox 12. “I heard screaming coming from right over there down the hill and because the bars are nearby I thought it was just drunk people.”



So did the woman who called 911.



She asked her name not be used, but said she heard yelling coming from her yard near 8th & Harrison just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. She didn't think anything of it until she heard a woman in distress yell, “Get off me.”



When Cubas Reyes started running off, that's when police say the woman chased him but lost sight of him near the courthouse. She recognized him from her work at a downtown Astoria bar and was able to pick out his photo at the police station.



“That makes me a little nervous, I hope she's okay,” Adams added.



Police say Cubas Reyes is a transient and was arrested at a local rescue. They say he also tried to force a young woman to kiss him in late August, but that woman never pressed charges. Now, they have reason to believe there are other women who have been victims to various extents, and are asking them to come forward.



“I am very surprised because it's right down the block,” said Lucia Chambers. “I'm going to lock my door more and maybe carry pepper spray.”



Cubas Reyes was in court Thursday charged with attempted rape, two counts of forgery, assault, harassment and sex abuse. His bail was set at $75,000 and he's due back in court on October 21st.



If you believe you have been a victim, contact Det. Nicole Riley at 503-325-4411 or nriley@astoria.or.us



