Neighbors detain wanted man at gunpoint after crash in Damascus

Deputies said neighbors caught up to a wanted man who crashed his truck near Damascus and detained him with a gun and an ax.

Investigators said at around 10:20 p.m. Friday a traffic officer tried to pull 30-year-old Joseph Bailey over. He drove away and led police on a short chase before crashing his pick-up truck into a yard on Borgess Road.

Clackamas County deputies say Bailey then got out of the truck and ran. A passenger stayed behind.

Deputies set up containment in the area. About 10 minutes later, they heard screaming and received a 911 call from a woman claiming that her boyfriend had Bailey detained at gunpoint.

James Baker said he was just planning to play video games with his friend Trent Styles when it all started unfolding. They heard the crash, then they heard that police had launched a manhunt in their rural neighborhood.

"He grabs his gun and I grab my ax," Baker said.

Within five minutes, they confronted the suspect.

"We see him come out and we're like, 'oh, there he is, are you the guy police are looking for?'" Styles said. "And he just heard police and laid straight down on the ground."

Baker kept the suspect on the ground while Styles alerted deputies, saying "He's on the ground with two of our buddies, but I'm pretty sure he's the guy you're looking for."

Bailey was arrested for DUII, eluding officers, reckless endangerment and hit and run to property.

"We just wanted to hang out and have a good night and play some games, and all of a sudden this happen," Styles said.

